Friday Prep Results and Saturday Prep Schedule

Friday Prep Results
> CHS Softball lost to Marshall Co – 3 to 1 – See the story HERE
> CHS Softball fell to Riverdale – 15 to 6 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Softball blasted Tullahoma – 17 to 2 – See the story HERE
> CHS Baseball topped Warren Co – 11 to 6 – See the story HERE
> WMS Boys’ Soccer beat Riverside Christian – 5 to 1 – See the story HERE
Saturday Prep Schedule
6:30 AM – CHS Bass Club – Region Fishing Tournament at Old Hickory
9:00 AM – CHS Softball vs. Page – Lincoln County Border Battle
10:00 AM – WMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS St. Andrew’s – CTSC Tournament Finals
11:00 AM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Warren Co – Thunder Radio broadcast