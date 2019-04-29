Weekend Prep Results and Monday Prep Schedule

CHS Tennis at District Individual Tournament at Sewanee – See the story HERE
CHS Softball lost to Baylor – Coffee Co Classic – 11 to 1 – See the story HERE
WMS Tennis split with St. Andrews-Sewanee – Girls won 6 to 1; Boys lost 6 to 1 – See the story HERE
CCMS Softball beat Tullahoma – CTC Tournament – 14 to 2 – See the story HERE
WMS Boys’ Soccer lost to Cascade – CTSC Tournament – 2 to 1 – See the story HERE
WMS Softball dropped Community – DRVC Tournament – 7 to 5 – See the story HERE
CHS Softball Whipped Sequatchie Co – Coffee Co Classic – 12 to 4 – See the story HERE
Saturday Prep Results
CHS Tennis in District Individual/Doubles Tournament at Sewanee – See the story HERE
CCMS Softball beat Warren County – CTC Tournament(Semifinals) – 4 to 0 – See the story HERE
CCMS Softball beat Warren County – CTC Tournament(Finals) – 7 to 4 – See the story HERE
WMS Softball rolled Moore County – DRVC Tournament(Finals) – 10 to 0 – See the story HERE
CCMS Boys’ Soccer stunned Tullahoma – CTC Tournament(Semifinals) – 3 to 2 – See the story HERE
CCMS soccer lost to Harris – CTC Tournament(Finals) – 3 to 0 – See the story HERE
CCMS Baseball fell to Tullahoma – CTC Tournament(Semifinals) – 7 to 2 – See the story HERE
CHS Baseball beat Central Magnet – 4 to 1 – See the story HERE
Sunday Prep Results
CHS Softball lost to Lawrence County – 5 to 0 – See the story HERE
Monday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – Coffee County MS Golf vs. Westwood MS Golf at Willowbrook
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball vs. TBD – CTC Tournament in Tullahoma – Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series broadcast
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball at Riverdale