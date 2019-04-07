Friday Prep Results and Saturday Prep Schedule

Thursday Prep Results
CCMS Track swept North Franklin, East Tullahoma and Warren County – See the Results HERE
Friday Prep Results
CHS Softball beat Rogers, AL – 4 to 1 – See the Results HERE
CHS Softball stopped Madison Co, AL – 9 to 5 – See the Results HERE
WMS Tennis split at Tullahoma – Girls won 7 to 0, Boys lost 6 to 1 – See the Results HERE
WMS Baseball lost to Liberty – 8 to 1 – See the Results HERE
CCMS Boys’ Soccer fell to Algood – 6 to 1 – See the Results HERE
WMS Boys’ Soccer dumped Lincoln Co – 7 to 0 – See the Results HERE
CHS Baseball was edged by Brentwood – 2 to 1 – See the Results HERE
CCMS Baseball HOSTS Prescott – PPD due to rain, Make-up is TBD
Saturday Prep Results
CHS Bass Club in State Trail Tournament on Kentucky Lake
CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Mt. Juliet – Red Raider Invitational
CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. DeKalb Co – Red Raider Invitational
CHS Track at Fast Break Invitational in Chattanooga
CHS Baseball HOSTS Notre Dame – Rebel Classic
WMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Avery Trace – Red Raider Invitational
CHS Softball vs. TBD – Bob Jones Tourn in Huntsville
WMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Prescott South – Red Raider Invitational
CHS Baseball HOSTS Station Camp – Rebel Classic
Monday Prep Schedule(weather permitting)
4:00 PM – CCMS Golf HOSTS Harris at Willowbrook
4:00 PM – WMS Golf HOSTS Liberty at Willowbrook
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis at Warren Co
4:45 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS Rock Springs
5:00 PM – WMS Baseball HOSTS Fayetteville
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS Christiana
5:00 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Moore Co – Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series broadcast
7:00 PM – CHS Softball HOSTS Shelbyville