Friday Prep Results and Saturday Prep Schedule

Thursday Prep Results

CCMS Track swept North Franklin, East Tullahoma and Warren County – See the Results HERE

Friday Prep Results

CHS Softball beat Rogers, AL – 4 to 1 – See the Results HERE

CHS Softball stopped Madison Co, AL – 9 to 5 – See the Results HERE

WMS Tennis split at Tullahoma – Girls won 7 to 0, Boys lost 6 to 1 – See the Results HERE

WMS Baseball lost to Liberty – 8 to 1 – See the Results HERE

CCMS Boys’ Soccer fell to Algood – 6 to 1 – See the Results HERE

WMS Boys’ Soccer dumped Lincoln Co – 7 to 0 – See the Results HERE

CHS Baseball was edged by Brentwood – 2 to 1 – See the Results HERE

CCMS Baseball HOSTS Prescott – PPD due to rain, Make-up is TBD

 

Saturday Prep Results

CHS Bass Club in State Trail Tournament on Kentucky Lake

CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Mt. Juliet – Red Raider Invitational

CCMS Boys’ Soccer vs. DeKalb Co – Red Raider Invitational

CHS Track at Fast Break Invitational in Chattanooga

CHS Baseball HOSTS Notre Dame – Rebel Classic

WMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Avery Trace – Red Raider Invitational

CHS Softball vs. TBD – Bob Jones Tourn in Huntsville

WMS Boys’ Soccer vs. Prescott South – Red Raider Invitational

CHS Baseball HOSTS Station Camp – Rebel Classic

 

Monday Prep Schedule(weather permitting)

4:00 PM – CCMS Golf HOSTS Harris at Willowbrook

4:00 PM – WMS Golf HOSTS Liberty at Willowbrook

4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis at Warren Co

4:45 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS Rock Springs

5:00 PM – WMS Baseball HOSTS Fayetteville

5:00 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS Christiana

5:00 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Moore Co – Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series broadcast

7:00 PM – CHS Softball HOSTS Shelbyville