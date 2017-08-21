Freshmen and JV Football Teams Fall to Franklin County

The Coffee County Central High School Freshmen and JV football teams welcomed Franklin County on Monday night. In the freshman game, the visiting Rebels scored on the first 4 drives of the first half as they rolled to the 50 to 27 win.
Quarterback Matthew Pittman was the star of the show for Coffee County as he rushed 21 times for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Thru the air, Pittman was 7 of 17 for 172 yards and another 2 touchdowns. C.J. Anthony had both touchdown receptions as he caught 5 passes for 122 yards.
The JV Raiders lost by a final score of 12 to 0. The freshman and JV teams will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Tullahoma for a doubleheader. The freshman game will kick off at 5 PM.