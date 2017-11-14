Freshman Red Raider Basketball Opens Season With Win

The Coffee County Central High School freshman boys’ basketball team opened their season on Monday night with a dominating win over Grundy County. Leading by as many as 30 points in the 2nd half, the Red Raiders pounded the visiting Yellow Jackets 61 to 42 at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
The Raiders got off to a hot start building a 34 to 21 lead at intermission. Nine different members of the frosh team tallied points as Coffee County emptied their bench. Kyle Farless led the Raiders in scoring with 22 points. Jaxon Vaughn added 12 points and Alex Ezquivel chipped in 6.
Coffee County is back in action on Thursday, November 30th when they travel to Warren County to take on the Pioneers in a 6 PM, boys only contest.