Freshman Basketball Teams Split with Warren County

The Coffee County Central High School freshman basketball teams welcomed Warren County to their home court at the Coffee County Raider Academy on Thursday night. The Raiders and Lady Raiders fought to a spilt with their Hwy 55 rivals in the doubleheader. The Lady Raiders won 47 to 24 while the Red Raiders fell 65 to 41.
In the girls’ game, Coffee County held Warren County scoreless in the 2nd quarter as they opened up a 27 to 11 halftime lead. The Lady Raiders hit seven 3 pointers on the night led by Mrgan Jones who finished with 3. Jones led Coffee County in scoring on the night as she finished with 19 points. Ellie Graham added 12 points while Ashley Starks and Journey Arnold each finished with 8 points.
After the falling behind 8 to 0 at the start of the game, the Red Raiders played Warren County pretty evenly in the rest of the first half as they trailed by 11 at the half. Four Pioneer 3 pointers in the 3rd quarter helped the visitors storm out to a commanding lead in the 3rd quarter as they coasted home. The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Austin Burch who had 13 points. Rod Brinkley added 10 points and Larson Meltzer finished with 7 points.
The freshman teas are back at home on Monday when they welcome the Lincoln County Ninth Grade Academy to town for another doubleheader. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM at the Coffee County Raider Academy.