Freshman Basketball Teams Split at Shelbyville

The Coffee County CHS freshmen basketball teams traveled to Shelbyville on Monday night for a doubleheader with the Eagles. The Lady Raiders fell 50 to 21. The Red Raiders clipped the Eagles by a final score of 68 to 48.
The Lady Raiders were held scoreless in the 2nd quarter as they fell behind 31 to 8 at the halftime break. Jade Arnold led Coffee County in scoring with 8 points. Keelie Hillis added 6 points for the Lady Raiders.
The Raiders opened up a 41 to 14 halftime lead in the boys’ game and held off a 2nd half charge from Shelbyville to get the win. C.J. Anthony led the Raiders in scoring with 20 points. Jaxon Vaughn duked in 17 points while Kyle Farless finished with 10.
The freshman Red Raiders are back in action on Monday when they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Ninth Grade Academy. Tipoff is set for 6 PM.