Four-Run Sixth Leads Sounds to Win

The Nashville Sounds used a four-run sixth inning to top the Omaha Storm Chasers, 4-2, in front of 9,639 fans at First Tennessee Park Thursday night.
Trailing 2-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Nashville sent nine hitters to the plate in the comeback. The one-out rally started when Beau Taylor walked, and Anthony Garcia doubled down the left field line.
Bruce Maxwell’s second hit of the game made it a 2-1 game and Sheldon Neuse delivered another run-scoring single to draw the Sounds even at 2-2. BJ Boyd followed with a base hit, the fifth straight Sound to reach safely.
After Jorge Mateo was retired for the second out in the frame, Melvin Mercedes lined a base hit to right field to score Maxwell and Neuse and give the Sounds a 4-2 lead.
The four runs were enough support for starter Daniel Mengden and two bullpen arms. Mengden scattered five hits over seven innings. He limited Omaha to two runs and earned his second win of the season.
Mengden handed off to Liam Hendriks who worked a perfect eighth inning. Closer Bobby Wahl entered for the ninth and struck out the side on 11 pitches to earn his 11th save. Nashville pitchers retired the final 16 Omaha hitters in a row.
The Sounds welcome the Oklahoma City Dodgers to First Tennessee Park to begin a three-day, four-game series on Friday. Left-hander Eric Jokisch (3-8, 4.50) starts for Nashville against right-hander Drew Hutchison (3-1, 3.60) for Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 4-2 win, the Sounds improved to 47-49 on the season.
- Tonight’s game of two hours and five minutes was Nashville’s fastest nine-inning game of the season.
- With Daniel Mengden allowing only two earned runs tonight, Nashville starters have allowed two or less earned runs in 11 of the last 12 games.
- Second baseman Melvin Mercedes picked up another multi-hit game, his fourth over his last seven games. His two-run single in the seventh gave the Sounds a 4-2 lead.
