Four CCMS Track Athletes Medal at State Meet on Saturday

Ethan Welch led the Raider harriers as he medaled in the high jump and the discus. Welch cleared a personal record of 5’6” in the high jump in finish in a tie for 1st place. Welch also captured a 5th place medal in the discus as he had a throw of 116’ 04”.
Marley Perry grabbed an 8th place medal in the discus with a throw of 34’ 2 ¼”. Perry also competed in the discus as she finished in 13th place with a throw of 64’ 10”.
Jayda Wright just missed the medal stand in the discus throw. Wright finished in 9th place in the discus as she had a throw of 72’ 11”.
Greenlee Woods and Jacob Rutledge each competed in the 1600M run in the afternoon session. Woods grabbed a 3rd place finish as she posted a time of 5:46.58. That time represented a new personal record for the 6th grader. Jacob Rutledge, who won the state title in 2017 in the 1600, ran a new personal record on Saturday as he broke the 5 minute mark. Rutledge’s time of 4:59.15 was good enough for a 3rd place finish for the 8th grader.
In the team standings, the Red Raiders finished in 12th place(out of 37 teams) with 15.75 points. The Lady Raiders finished in 22nd place(out of 38 teams) with 7 points.
