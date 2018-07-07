Former Tullahoma Softball Star Signs with Motlow

Aly Barfield(center) signs her softball letter of intent surrounded by her mother, Tracy(left), father Gary(right) and Motlow softball coach Janice Morey(back) [Photo Provided]
Tullahoma native Aly Barfield recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her softball career as a student-athlete at Motlow State Community College. Barfield, a 2017 graduate of Tullahoma High School and a four-year player for the Lady Cats, spent her freshman year of college as a redshirt at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Joining Aly for her signing ceremony are her parents Tracy and Gary, along with Janice Morey, Motlow softball head coach. Gary is a former athletic director and softball head coach at Motlow.