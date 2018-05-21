The Grundy County baseball team is headed to the TSSAA State Baseball Tournament this week. The Yellow Jackets are coached by former Coffee County baseball coach Chase Jones. Jones, who took over the Grundy County program in 2013, defeated Signal Mountain 4 to 2 on Friday in the Class AA Sectional to advance to the state tournament. This will be the 4th appearance for Grundy County in the state tournament.
This is the first appearance for Grundy County in the state tournament since 2004 when they finished in 4th place in Memphis. Grundy County will open up tournament play on Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM at Smyrna High School The Yellow Jackets will take on Decatur County-Riverside in the 1st round matchup. Their 2nd game will take place on Wednesday, also at Smyrna. You can see the full bracket and more information at: http://tssaasports.com/sports/
Former Coffee County Baseball Coach Headed to State Tournament
