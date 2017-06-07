Foltynewicz Delivers Gem in Rout of Phillies

Mike Foltynewicz produced another gem and Dansby Swanson made sure this one wouldn’t go to waste. Swanson hit a three-run homer off Jerad Eickhoff that provided the Braves with some breathing room as they ended the Phillies’ four-game winning streak with a 14-1 win Wednesday night at SunTrust Park.
Foltynewicz ran his scoreless streak to 14 consecutive innings as he scattered four hits over seven innings. The Braves’ right-hander pitched around Odubel Herrera’s one-out double in the first inning, and faced just one more than the minimum through the first five innings. This marked the fourth time this season he’s allowed two earned runs or less through seven innings, but the first time he’s done so and received more than two runs of support.
Eickhoff faced the minimum until he surrendered a one-out, fourth-inning double to Nick Markakis, who added a two-run double in both the seventh and eighth innings.
Braves catcher Tyler Flowers began the three-run fifth inning with a scorching grounder that third baseman Maikel Franco whiffed at and Howie Kendrick had trouble corralling as he slipped while nearing the left-field corner. The grounder, which had a 111.6 mph exit velocity — second-hardest hit ball by a Braves player this season, resulted in a three-base error. Two batters later, Swanson drilled a slider that, per Statcast™, traveled a projected 397 feet over the left-center-field wall.
With two on and none out in the seventh inning, Michael Saunders laced a liner that came off his bat at 103.6 mph and headed directly toward Foltynewicz, who displayed some survival instincts as he gloved the ball just below his face as he fell toward the left side of the mound. After a brief exhale, he threw to second base to complete a double play.