Flames Shut Out Preds in Home Opener

Mike Smith made 43 saves in a 3-0 win for the Calgary Flames against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
It was Smith’s first shutout of the season and the 37th of his NHL career. Sean Monahan scored two goals and Johnny Gaudreau had three assists for Calgary.
Elias Lindholm gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 16:11 of the first period on the power play. Gaudreau deked into the zone and passed it to Lindholm, who scored his third goal of the season.
Monahan made it 2-0 at 5:22 of the second period on a rebound on the power play. Matthew Tkachuk took the original shot, and Monahan followed with his third of the season.
Monahan extended the lead to 3-0 33 seconds into the third period on a 2-on-1. Monahan attempted a cross-ice pass that bounced off Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm and past goalie Pekka Rinne.
Pete Weber’s Postgame Report