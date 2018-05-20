Five Red Raiders Tabbed for Soccer Honors

Left to right…Ben Reid, 1st team all district. Tyler Walker, 2nd team all district. Briggs Haithcock, Midfielder of the Year. Not pictured…Leo Botello, 1st team all district. Paco Barrera, 2nd team all district. [Photo provided]
Five members of the Coffee County Central High soccer team were honored with district postseason honors on Thursday night. The Red Raiders were honored at the conclusion of the District 8AAA soccer championship in Columbia. Briggs Haithcock was named the District 8AAA midfielder of the year. Benjamin Reid and Leo Botello were tabbed to the District 8AAA 1st team all-district team. Two Red Raiders were selected for the District 8AAA 1st team all-district team as Tyler Walker and Paco Barrera were named to that select team.