Five Claybusters Named to All-State Squad

Tennessee Wildlife Federation announced the 2018 Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Scholastic All-State athletes in a press release on Saturday. Five members of the Coffee County Claybusters received recognition to the All-State team.
To be named a Scholastic All-State athlete, Tennessee SCTP athletes must meet a set of achievement criteria, which was screened through an application process. All-State athletes must exhibit academic excellence by posting a year-end grade average of 92 or better. Each also need to have logged an average score of 92 in regional and state competitions, and have demonstrated outstanding community involvement.
Named to the SCTP team from Coffee County were: Lindsey Dickson, Victoria Majors, Landon Meadows, Logan Meadows and Neil Slone. The All-State athletes and scholarship recipients will be recognized at an awards banquet in Montgomery County on August 11.