Five Claybusters Honored Named to Select Squads

The American Trapshooting Association(ATA) announced the ATA/AIM Annual Teams for 2019 this week. The Coffee County Claybusters were well represented as usual. The AIM All Star and Tennessee teams are determined from the averages shot during the 2018 season. Award winners for the Claybusters are:
AIM National All Star Team
Hayden Jacobs – Junior Division
Tennessee AIM All-State Team
Neil Slone – Junior Gold
Austin Schaller – Junior Division
Zach Bonee – Junior Division
Tucker Carlton – Sub Junior Division
The Claybusters will compete in their first shoot of the season on Saturday at Big Springs in Christiana. The shoot will begin at 9 AM. If you would like more information about the Claybusters, check out their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/145542225487727/ The Claybusters are coached by Scott Dickson.