Five CCMS Track Athletes to Vie for State Titles on Saturday

Five members of the Coffee County Middle School track team will compete on Saturday in the TMSAA state meet in Clarksville. The state meet will take place at Forterra Stadium on the campus of Austin Peay State University.
Ethan Welch is the first competitor as he is scheduled for the high jump and the discus at 9 AM. Jayda Wright and Marley Perry will both compete in the discus beginning at 10:15 AM while Perry will throw the shot at 11:45. The running events will take place in the afternoon. Greenlee Woods and Jacob Rutledge will each take part in the 1600M run which is the 4th race in the afternoon session which gets underway at 2:30.