Five CCMS Track Athletes are Headed to State Meet

Five members of the Coffee County Middle School track team qualified for the state track meet later this month after their performances on Thursday and Friday at the TMSAA Sectional Meet at Riverdale. The Lady Raiders finished with 42 team points to finish in 5th place out of 18 teams. The Red Raiders finished in 8th place out of 16 teams with 29 points.
Jayda Wright, Marley Perry and Greenlee Woods have all qualified for the state meet for the Lady Raiders. Woods won the 1600M race with a new personal record time of 5:51.41. Wright won the discus with a throw of 74’4” and placed 2nd in the shot put with a throw of 32’ 2.5”. Perry also qualified for the state in the discus with a throw of 65’ 3” good enough for a 4th place finish.
Ethan Welch and Jacob Rutledge qualified the state track meet for the Red Raiders. Welch finished in 2nd place in the discus with a throw of 115’7” and in 4th place in the high jump with a jump of 5’4” as he will qualify for both events in the TMSAA state meet. Rutledge ran a personal record of 5:01.12 in the 1600M for a 2nd place finish and a berth in the state meet.
The TMSAA Track & Field State Championships will take place on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Fortera Stadium on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. Next up for the Raider and Lady Raider harriers will be the CTC track meet on Friday, May 11th. The meet will be held at Tullahoma and is set to begin at 11 AM.