First National Bank Hometown Sports Series Returns for Middle School Basketball

1st National Bank and Thunder Radio will once again combine forces this fall and winter to continue to highlight more and more local athletes. The highly acclaimed 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series returns for its 2nd season of middle school basketball coverage. Thunder Radio and First National Bank will bring you a series of 10 Westwood Middle School and Coffee County Middle School basketball games beginning on October 23rd and continuing into January. Thunder Radio’s Lucky Knott will bring his 35 years of experience to these broadcasts that you can hear exclusively here on Manchester’s only hometown radio station. Lucky, a veteran of sports broadcasting who has experience in broadcasting sports from preps to professionals, will provide unparalleled coverage for middle school basketball. The tentative schedule is as follows: