First National Bank Hometown Sports Series Returns for 5th Season

1st National Bank and Thunder Radio will once again join forces this fall as we continue to highlight local athletes and teams. The highly acclaimed 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series returns for its 5th season as we highlight middle school football action from Westwood and Coffee County Middle, along with girls’ soccer and volleyball at the middle schools and at Coffee County Central High.
A special treat this year will be a pair of matchups between Westwood Middle School and Coffee County Middle School. On August 6th, we visit CCMS as the Lady Raider volleyball team plays host to Westwood’s Lady Rocket volleyball squad. On September 17th, the Lady Raider soccer team from Coffee Middle will take on the Lady Rockets from Westwood at the high school soccer field behind the Raider Academy.
Beginning on August 7th and continuing through the end of September, Thunder Radio will bring you a series of 16 regular season contests as we strive to spotlight Manchester’s incredible school and community spirit. The Hometown Sports Series will continue into the postseason for the high school volleyball and soccer teams as well as any middle school football championship games in October. Just another example of why Thunder Radio is your leader in Manchester and Coffee County sports coverage.
The tentative schedule is as follows: