Elementary League Sets Championship Matchups after Saturday’s Semifinals

Four games on Saturday have set up the finals for the Coffee County Youth Basketball League season title. Two boys’ semifinals and 2 girls’ semifinals have set the stage for next Saturday’s championship and consolation games.
In the girls semifinals, top-seeded Westwood dropped North Coffee 34 to 20 in the first semifinal. The Lady Eagles will take on defending champion New Union who squeaked past Hillsboro 18 to 17. North will meet Hillsboro on Saturday in the girls’ consolation game at 9 AM..
In the boys’ semifinals, top-seeded and defending champion College Street raced past Hickerson 35 to 22. The Cougars will take on their city rival Westwood in Saturday’s final after the Eagles got past Hillsboro 25 to 16. Hickerson and Hillsboro will meet in Saturday’s other consolation game scheduled for 10 AM at CHS.
The league’s final weekend is coming up on Saturday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym as the girls’ consolation game will get underway at 9 AM. The boys’ consolation is scheduled for 10 AM. At 11 it will be a cheerleading exhibition by each school’s cheerleading squads. The girl’s championship game is set for noon with the boys to follow. Thunder Radio will be on hand to record each championship game and downloads will be made be available at our website. Additionally, Thunder Radio will rebroadcast the games sometime next week, so stay tuned to Thunder Radio for a date and time.