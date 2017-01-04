The Coffee County Youth basketball league will return to action on Saturday as they begin their postseason tournament. The quarterfinal round begins at 9 AM on Saturday at the Coffee County Central School. The tournament semifinals will be held on January 14th with the consolation and championship games scheduled for January 21st.
Based on the regular season records, the following lists show the seeding for the tournament.
Girls
1 – Westwood
2 – New Union
3 – Hillsboro
4 – College Street
5 – North Coffee
6 – East Coffee
7 – Hickerson
Boys
1 – College Street
2 – Westwood
3 – Hillsboro
4 – Hickerson
5 – New Union
6 – North Coffee
7 – Deerfield
8 – East Coffee
The tournament schedule for January 7 is:
9:00 – Boys – East Coffee vs. College Street
10:00 – Girls – Hickerson vs. New Union
11:00 – Boys – Deerfield vs. Westwood
12:00 – Girls – East Coffee vs. Hillsboro
1:00 – Boys – North Coffee vs. Hillsboro
2:00 – Girls – North Coffee vs. College Street
3:00 – Boys – New Union vs. Hickerson
* Westwood girls got a first round bye.
Thunder Radio will keep you updated on results and pairings throughout the elementary tournament and bring you interviews with the champions on the Coffee Coaches Show later in the month.
Elementary Basketball Tournament Begins Saturday
The Coffee County Youth basketball league will return to action on Saturday as they begin their postseason tournament. The quarterfinal round begins at 9 AM on Saturday at the Coffee County Central School. The tournament semifinals will be held on January 14th with the consolation and championship games scheduled for January 21st.