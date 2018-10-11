Elementary Basketball Tips off on Saturday

The Coffee County elementary basketball league gets underway on Saturday with a pair of schedule changes. The games on Saturday have been moved from the Coffee County Central High School to the Coffee County Middle School gym. Additionally, the boys’ game between College Street and Hillsboro has been cancelled resulting in the change of times for the rest of the day. The schedule is as follows:
9:00 AM – College St vs. Hillsboro(girls)
10:00 AM – New Union vs. Westwood(girls)
11:00 AM – New Union vs. Westwood(boys)
12:00 PM – Deerfield vs. North Coffee(girls)
1:00 PM – Deerfield vs. North Coffee(boys)
2:00 PM – East Coffee vs. Hickerson(boys)