Elementary Basketball Results from Saturday

The Coffee County Youth Basketball League opened their postseason tournament on Saturday at Coffee County Central High School with the quarterfinal round of games. Seven games highlighted a full slate of games as the league narrowed the field of potential champions to 4 boys and 4 girls teams.
In boys’ action:
College Street raced past East Coffee 27 to 2
Westwood outlasted Deerfield 26 to 18
Hillsboro edged East Coffee 29 to 16
Hickerson grounded New Union 28 to 16
In girls’ action
New Union stopped Hickerson 33 to 2
Hillsboro topped East Coffee 23 to 11
North Coffee beat College Street 24 to 17
And Westwood received a 1st round bye
The league will host the semifinal games on Saturday, January 21st at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium at CHS. The action begins at 9 AM with 2 girl’s games and 2 boys’ games. The schedule ifor Saturday:
9:00 AM – (Girls) Westwood vs. North Coffee
10:00 AM – (Boys) College Street vs. Hickerson
11:00 AM – (Girls) Hillsboro vs. New Union
12:00 PM – (Boys) Hillsboro vs. Westwood
The elementary consolation and championship games are scheduled for January 28th.