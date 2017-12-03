«

Elementary Basketball Report from December 2nd

After breaking for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Coffee County Youth Basketball League was back in action on Saturday at CHS.  With Deerfield having the week-end off, a slate of three girls and 3 boys games filled the schedule.

In girls’ action; East Coffee dropped College Street, New Union stopped Westwood and North Coffee tamed Hillsboro.

In boys’ play; College Street scalped East Coffee, Westwood drubbed New Union and Hillsboro dumped North Coffee.

This Saturday will be the last week-end of games before the Christmas holidays.  It will also be the final week-end of games of the regular season.  The postseason tournaments will begin on January 6th with the tournament finals being held on January 20th.

Updated unofficial standings

Place Girls Wins Losses
1 New Union 5 0
2 North Coffee 4 1
3 Hillsboro 3 2
3 East Coffee 3 2
5 Westwood 2 4
6 College Street 1 4
7 Deerfield 0 5
Place Boys Wins Losses
1 College Street 5 0
2 Westwood 5 1
3 Hillsboro 3 2
4 New Union 2 3
4 Deerfield 2 3
6 North Coffee 1 4
7 East Coffee 0 5

Saturday’s Schedule

Saturday, December 9th     at CHS Girls Boys
East Coffee vs Deerfield 9:00 10:00
North Coffee vs College Street 11:00 12:00
New Union vs Hillsboro 1:00 2:00