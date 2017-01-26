Elementary Basketball League Championship is Saturday

Four teams are still in contention for Coffee County Youth Basketball League season titles. The league’s final weekend is coming up on Saturday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym as girls’ and boys’ champions will be crowned on Saturday. The girls’ and boys’ consolation game will take place first and there will be a cheerleading exhibition by each school’s cheerleading squads.
The day will get underway at 9 AM in the girls consolation game as North Coffee will take on Hillsboro for 3rd place. The boys’ consolation is scheduled for 10 AM as Hickerson will tangle with Hillsboro for 3rd place in the boys’ division. The cheerleading competition will begin at 11 and the girl’s championship game is set for noon with the boys to follow.
Both champions from 2016 will attempt to defend their titles as the Lady Rebels of New Union will take on the regular season champion Westwood Lady Eagles at noon. The boys’ championship will get underway around 1 PM as defending champion, and regular season champion College Street will take on Westwood.
Thunder Radio will be on hand to record the play by play of each championship game and downloads will be made be available at our website. Additionally, Thunder Radio will rebroadcast the games sometime next week, so stay tuned to Thunder Radio for a date and time.