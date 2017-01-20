Elementary Basketball Championships to be Rebroadcast on Saturday

In case you have not had the opportunity to download the games, the 2017 Coffee County Youth Basketball League Championships will be broadcast on Thunder Radio coming up Saturday at 1 PM. Also on Saturday, the league championship teams will be guests on the Coffee Coaches Show.
In the girls’ championship, the Lady Eagles of Westwood exploded for 15 points in the 4th quarter to capture the title over the defending champion Lady Rebels of New Union 25 to 15. New Union jumped out to a 6 to 2 lead in the first period and led by one entering the 4th period. Westwood scored the first 15 points in the 4th quarter to seal the win. Westwood was led in scoring by Princess Penaloza who had 10 points while Kailee Rossman added 7 points with all of those coming in the 4th quarter. New Union was led in scoring by Samantha Kirby and Raelin Tucker who each finished with 4 points.
You can download the Thunder Radio podcast of the girls’ championship at: http://www.thunder1320.com/audio/2017CCYBLGirlsChampionship.mp3
In the boys’ championship, College Street used a big 3rd quarter to break open a tie game to defeat Westwood 33 to 18. With the game tied at 14 at the half, College Street outscored Westwood 16 to 2 in the 3rd quarter to capture their 4th straight elementary title. College Street was led in scoring by Brady Wright who finished with 9 points. Jayden Carter added 6 points. Westwood was led in scoring by Cooper Reed who had 7 points.
You can download the Thunder Radio podcast of the boys’ championship at: http://www.thunder1320.com/audio/2017CCYBLBoysChampionship.mp3
Members of the Westwood girls’ and College Street boys’ teams will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to review their seasons. The Coffee Coaches Show airs at 10 AM each Saturday and is broadcast live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln here on Thunder Radio.