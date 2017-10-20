Elementary Basketball Begins Saturday

The Coffee County elementary basketball league begins league play for the 2017-18 season on Saturday at the Coffee County Middle School. 7 elementary schools from the Coffee County and Manchester City school systems are entered this season.
Regular season games will begin on October 21st and continue every Saturday until December 9th. The league will take off on Thanksgiving weekend on November 25th. After Saturday’s games at CCMS, the rest of the season schedule will take place at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym at CHS.
Postseason tournament play begins on January 6th with the semifinals scheduled for January 13th. The league will hold its championship and consolation games on January 20th. The regular season schedule is as follows: