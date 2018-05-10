Eight-Run First Inning Lifts Sounds Over Sky Sox

The Nashville Sounds jumped out to an 8-0 lead after the first inning and held off the Colorado Springs Sky Sox en route to a 12-7 win Thursday night.
Anthony Garcia led the way offensively for the Sounds with five RBI. The right fielder picked up a two-run single in the first, belted a two-run homer in the fourth, and recorded a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
The Sounds built a large cushion with an offensive explosion in the first inning. Nashville sent 12 batters to the plate and tallied eight runs on nine hits to put the game out of reach. The first six batters in the order got a hit off former Sounds pitcher Michael Brady. Nick Martini and BJ Boyd each collected a pair of hits in the frame.
Daniel Gossett was the recipient of the large lead and cruised through the next two innings before hitting a snag in the fourth. The Sky Sox cut the lead in half with RBI hits from Jacob Nottingham, Kyle Wren, and Gabriel Noriega.
For the second straight game Garcia used the long ball to light up the score board. In the bottom of the fourth inning with Franklin Barreto on first base, Garcia blasted a 1-1 pitch off the batter’s eye in straightaway center field.
Gossett lasted seven innings for the second straight outing and finished the night allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out seven.
Nashville extended its lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Slade Heathcott worked a one-out walk and swiped second base. Sheldon Neuse then cranked a double off the wall in center field to push the lead to 11-5.
Emilio Pagán entered the game for Gossett in the eighth and promptly surrendered a solo home run to Nottingham. The Sky Sox plated another run in the inning, an unearned run thanks to a Heathcott error at first base, to push the score to 11-7. Garcia’s eighth inning sacrifice fly capped the scoring for the evening.
The four-game series concludes Friday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Kendall Graveman (1-0, 6.00) starts for Nashville against right-hander Corbin Burnes (1-0, 4.55) for Colorado Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 12-7 win, the Sounds improved to 16-17 on the season.
- The eight-run first inning was the highest-scoring inning for the Sounds this season.
- Nick Martini and BJ Boyd each collected a pair of hits in the first inning to become the first Sounds players since Kenny Wilson on July 26, 2017.
- Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 21 games when he led off the game with a base hit to right field. in the second inning. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in.
- Anthony Garcia homered for the second straight game, becoming the first Sounds player to homer in back-to-back games this season.
- The Sounds scored at least 10 runs for the fourth time this season.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.