Dodgers Take Series Opener Over Sounds

The Oklahoma City Dodgers used a solid performance by starter Guillermo Moscoso to dispatch the Nashville Sounds, 5-2, in front of 8,882 fans at First Tennessee Park Friday night.
The 34-year-old Moscoso allowed two runs on four hits in six innings to pick up his second win of the season. The right-hander allowed a run in the first and a run in the second but retired the final 13 batters he faced.
Nashville scored first when Nick Martini and Josh Phegley each collected a double in the first inning. Martini’s double extended his on-base streak to 35 games – the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.
The 1-0 lead didn’t last long as Oklahoma City plated a pair of runs thanks to an error and two hit batters by Nashville starter James Naile. The right-hander was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings.
A two-out rally helped the Sounds answer in the second as Melvin Mercedes walked, Sheldon Neuse singled, and Martini evened the game at 2-2 with a run-scoring single to right-center.
The Dodgers added single tallies in the third, fourth and seventh innings to build a 5-2 lead. Kyle Farmer’s big game was highlighted by a solo homer in the top of the seventh. The catcher went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.
Nashville’s offense went quiet the rest of the way. 15 straight Sounds hitters were retired at one point before Mercedes singled in the bottom of the seventh.
Game two of the five-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Frankie Montas (1-5, 4.39) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Caleb Ferguson (0-0, 0.00) for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 5-2 loss, the Sounds dropped to 24-23 on the season.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 35 games when he doubled in the first inning. It’s the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in.
- Reliever J.B. Wendelken had his second-consecutive five-strikeout performance. Over his last three games, Wendelken has racked up 13 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
- Oklahoma City center fielder Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch three times, tying a Pacific Coast League record set by several players. The last player to be hit by three pitches in a PCL game was former Sound Dustin Garneau when he was playing with Albuquerque in 2016.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.