Dodgers Rally Past Sounds in Front of Sellout Crowd

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored three late runs to complete a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of a sellout crowd of 10,383 fans at First Tennessee Park Sunday night.
Trailing 1-0, Oklahoma City came up with five consecutive two-out hits in the sixth. Nashville starter Kyle Friedrichs set down Rocky Gale and Tim Locastro to start the inning before Breyvic Valera and Edwin Rios singled to put a pair of runners on base.
Friedrichs, making his Triple-A debut, was relieved by Raul Alcantara who gave up three consecutive singles that resulted in three runs. Kyle Farmer, Kyle Garlick and Matt Beaty came up with hits to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead.
Melvin Mercedes sparked a comeback attempt for Nashville. With one out in the seventh, Mercedes tripled to the gap in right-center and was brought in on Jorge Mateo’s RBI groundout to make it a 3-2 game.
It wasn’t enough as former Sounds pitcher Pat Venditte struck out the side in the eighth before handing it over to Brian Schlitter who worked a 1-2-3 ninth to notch is ninth save of the season.
Sounds outfielder Nick Martini singled in the second inning to extend his on-base streak to 37 consecutive games. It’s the longest streak by a Nashville Sounds player in the Pacific Coast League era (1998-Present).
Game four of the five-game series is scheduled for Monday afternoon at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-2, 6.35) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Daniel Corcino (2-0, 2.88) for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
