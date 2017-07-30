Dickey Dazzles, but Braves Drop 4th Straight

The game began with Freddy Galvis making a backhanded stab in the hole and cutting down a runner at home. It ended with Galvis on first base, mobbed by his teammates after his walk-off single gave the Phillies a 2-1 win over the Braves on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.
It was the Phils’ second straight walk-off win and fourth straight overall.
Both starters, Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez and Atlanta’s R.A. Dickey, tied season highs by throwing seven innings. Velasquez reached seven for the second time, but allowed six runs to the Nationals the last time he finished seven. It was Dickey’s eighth time finishing seven this season, and his second doing so without allowing a run.
Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki struggled catching Dickey, with the pair combining for four wild pitches and two passed balls, the most crucial of which coming with two outs in the fourth, allowing Odubel Herrera to score and give the Phillies an early lead. Herrera nearly scored again in the sixth on an identical play, but Dickey blocked home and tagged him out after getting the throw from behind home plate from Suzuki.