Davis Green Signs Baseball Scholarship with Cumberland University

Former Coffee County CHS pitcher Davis Green has signed a letter of intent to attend Cumberland University on a baseball scholarship. Green, a 2017 graduate of the Red Raider baseball team for coach David Martin, will attend the Lebanon, Tennessee university after a year away from the game of baseball. Green was a standout pitcher for the Red Raiders in his junior and senior years but did not sign a college scholarship following graduation.
After missing the game, Green began working out in Murfreesboro with pitching coach Tracy King. Coach King helped Davis land a spot on the Mt. Juliet Riverdogs summer baseball team this summer. While pitching with the Riverdogs, Green was coached by an assistant coach from Cumberland. Cumberland head coach Woody Hunt came to watch Davis pitch and offered him the chance to achieve his team of pitching in college.
Cumberland is a member of the Mid-South Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Cumberland is coached by Woody Hunt who has been the coach at Cumberland for 37 years compiling over 1,500 wins. The Phoenix have been to the NAIA World Series 12 times and captured 3 national championships with the last coming in 2014.