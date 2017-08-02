Dave McGinnis to Serve as Titans Radio Color Analyst in 2017

Veteran coach Dave McGinnis will replace Frank Wycheck as color analyst for Titans Radio for the 2017 season.
The Titans issued a release on Wednesday morning:
“After multiple discussions with Frank (Wycheck), it was agreed that he will take this season off from the radio broadcasts and return next season. With the season quickly approaching, we have reached an agreement with Dave McGinnis to fill-in for Frank this season. Coach Mac has a deep knowledge and passion for the game, along with eight years as a coach with the Titans. He is very excited about taking on this role and we think he will fill in admirably.”
McGinnis is a veteran NFL coach who served as linebackers coach/assistant head coach with the Titans from 2004-2011. He most recently served as an assistant with the Rams.
McGinnis served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2000-03 before joined Jeff Fisher’s Titans staff in 2004.
He’ll work alongside Titans play-by-play man Mike Keith. Thunder Radio is a proud affiliate of the Tennessee Titans Radio Network since 1997. Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for radio broadcasts of Titans games in Coffee County.