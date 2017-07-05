Darryn Strickland to Host Manchester Youth Football League Report

Coming up this fall here on Thunder Radio, we will debut a new weekly report updating Manchester Youth Football League(MYFL) action. Each Monday, Darryn Strickland will bring you the report as part of our daily sportscast. Darryn, who was named the Titans Junior Broadcaster of the year for 2016, serves as the public address announcer for all the MYFL games at Dyer-Bouldin Field. Darryn will write, record and produce a 1 minute segment running down the weekend’s action.
Darryn, the son of Danny and Janine Strickland, will be a 7th grader this season at Westwood Middle School and a lineman on this year’s Westwood Rockets football team. Strickland became a local celebrity late last year when he got the opportunity to meet the Titans broadcast team of Mike Keith and Frank Wychek on December 11th. Darryn called his time with the two as the highlight of his day at Nissan Stadium. “(Keith) was super nice and spent about 20 minutes just talking with me and sharing ideas about doing the PA” said Darryn.
In anticipation of Darryn’s new role here for Thunder Radio Sports, Darryn will be the guest host on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show here on Thunder Radio. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each and every Saturday morning at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. Darryn will talk to football coaches representing Westwood Middle School, Coffee County Central High School and the Manchester Youth Football League. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.