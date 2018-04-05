«

Darkness Forces a Tie for Westwood Softball

Kara Beth Patton of Westwood softball[File Photo]

The Westwood softball team hosted Community on Thursday night at Lady Rocket Field.  The visiting Viqueens pushed the Lady Rockets to extra innings.  When darkness finally ended play, the Lady Rockets and Community were tied at 4 after 7 full innings of play.

Westwood led 3 to 0 entering the 6th inning but a pair of runs by Community in the 6th and 2 more in the 7th put the Lady Rockets in a 4 to 3 hole entering their last at-bat.  Brooklyn Blake scored on a sacrifice fly from Paisley Campbell in the bottom of the 7th inning to knot to score.  Community added 3 runs in the top of the 8th inning but the game was called due to darkness.

Kara Beth Patton led the Lady Rockets in hitting with 3 hits.  Haidyn Campbell added a double and a single.  Abby Clark had 2 RBI for Westwood.

The Lady Rockets will be back at home on Tuesday when they welcome Moore County to Lady Rocket Field.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.