Darkness Forces a Tie for Westwood Softball

Westwood led 3 to 0 entering the 6th inning but a pair of runs by Community in the 6th and 2 more in the 7th put the Lady Rockets in a 4 to 3 hole entering their last at-bat. Brooklyn Blake scored on a sacrifice fly from Paisley Campbell in the bottom of the 7th inning to knot to score. Community added 3 runs in the top of the 8th inning but the game was called due to darkness.
Kara Beth Patton led the Lady Rockets in hitting with 3 hits. Haidyn Campbell added a double and a single. Abby Clark had 2 RBI for Westwood.
The Lady Rockets will be back at home on Tuesday when they welcome Moore County to Lady Rocket Field. First pitch is set for 5 PM.