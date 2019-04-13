Darius Rozier Signs Basketball Scholarship with Columbia State

Coffee County Central High School senior Darius Rozier has signed to continue his basketball career with Columbia State. Rozier signed his college scholarship with Columbia State Community College in a ceremony at the CHS library on Friday.
Darius, who wants to be a teacher and coach in the future, could also see himself as a sports broadcaster. “I see more opportunities (at Columbia State) and can it as a stepping stone to other places” said Rozier. Rozier felt like Columbia was “the right distance from home” but admitted he will miss his time at Coffee County. “I am gonna miss my teammates most of all. I want to thank Coach Micah, Coach Rudolph and Rachel and my family and the whole community.”
When asked about what would make Darius successful at the college level, Coach Micah Williams was quick to point out his work ethic. “The work Darius has put in since his freshman year has made him so successful. The light switched on for Darius between his freshmen and sophomore years and he put in the work to make himself a good basketball player” added Williams. “He has made great strides as a young man too; he has a big heart and he always puts other people first.”
Williams feels that Rozier will flourish as part of the Chargers basketball program at Columbia since they run the same offense. Coach Winston Neal, head coach for Columbia State agreed saying Dairus has “a skill set that we can continue to develop. He can score at all 3 levels and in a variety of ways.” Neal also complimented Rozier’s competitive nature and intangibles. “We love his toughness and we love how he can defend and rebound at a variety of positions.” Neal expects to Rozier to compete for a starting position from Day #1 on campus.