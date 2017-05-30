Daniel Gossett Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

Nashville Sounds pitcher Daniel Gossett has been named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for his efforts from May 22-28, the league announced today.
Gossett, 24, pitched eight shutout innings in Nashville’s 9-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats on May 22nd – his only start of the week. He limited the River Cats to four hits and did not issue any walks. It’s the longest outing by a Sounds pitcher this season.
The Pitcher of the Week award is the first for a Sounds player in 2017. The last Nashville hurler to garner the acknowledgment was Jharel Cotton for his performance from August 8-14, 2016.
It’s the second weekly award in Gossett’s career. The right-hander earned California League Pitcher of the Week for May 16-22, 2016.
On the season, Gossett is 2-2 with a 3.59 ERA in nine starts. He has a pair of quality starts and has allowed three earned runs or less in eight of his nine outings. The 3.59 ERA is 10th-lowest in the Pacific Coast League among qualified starters.
Gossett pitches for the Sounds in tomorrow’s continuation of the suspended game from Saturday night. When play resumes at 5:05 p.m., the Sounds will assume a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.