Crethan Hansert Baseball Tournament Begins on Thursday

The 14th annual Crethan Hansert Memorial Baseball Tournament, established to honor the late Red Raider and raise funds for Central High School baseball team, opens play on Thursday at Central High School’s Powers Field. The tournament honors former Red Raider Crethan Hansert who passed away in 2003 as the result of an automobile accident. Proceeds from previous tournaments have gone to build and maintain the Crethan Hansert Hitting Facility at CHS and support the Coffee County Red Raider baseball team.
Eight teams make up the field for the tournament that runs from Thursday afternoon through Sunday. Each team will play 3 pool games on Thursday night through Saturday. The top 2 teams in each of the 4 team pools will return on Sunday for the semifinals and finals. All the games will be played at Powers Field. The schedule is as follows:
Thursday June 15
3:30 – Coffee Co vs. Central Magnet
5:45 – Central Magnet vs. Walker Valley
8:00 – Franklin Co vs. Warren Co
Friday, June 16
3:30 – Grundy Co vs. Coffee Co
5:45 – Marshall Co vs. Throwbacks
8:00 – Marshall Co vs. Franklin Co
Saturday, June 17
9:00 – Central Magnet vs. Grundy Co
11:15 – Coffee Co vs. Walker Valley
1:30 – Walker Valley vs. Grundy Co
3:45 – Throwbacks vs. Warren Co
6:00 – Franklin Co vs. Throwbacks
8:15 Warren Co vs. Marshall Co
Sunday, June 18
1:30 – POOL A1 vs. POOL B2
4:00 – POOL A2 vs. POOL B1
6:30 – CHAMPIONSHIP