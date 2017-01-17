Controversial Call Leads to Preds One-Goal Loss

Henrik Sedin broke a scoreless tie in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators by a 1-0 final at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night. The loss snaps Nashville’s three-game win streak, holding them at 47 points in the standings.
“I liked a lot of what we did,” Nashville Head Coach Peter Laviolette said. “It was pretty tight defensively, [we] worked to generate offense, but they’re a stingy team. It’s not easy generating offense. I thought we competed hard and gave ourselves a chance to win.”
In the opening period, Derek Grant thought he had scored his first NHL goal to give the Preds a 1-0 lead during a scrum in front of the Vancouver net, but after a lengthy discussion, the officials determined there was intent to blow the whistle on the play.
Nearly 50 minutes of play later, it was still top of mind following the one-goal loss for Nashville.
“I don’t understand it at all myself, I don’t understand any explanation I got tonight. None,” Laviolette said. “It’s frustrating. We’re in a playoff battle and we need every point. So we’re walking away with none tonight.”
“I thought we did a good job of getting in on the forecheck and causing the turnover and I just tried to get to the net,” Grant said of the play. “We were all in there jamming away, and I thought it was a good goal on the ice, and then I guess he changed his mind later on. That’s just the way this game works sometimes.”
The no-goal ruling ultimately preserved a 30-save shutout for Ryan Miller, and led to a scoreless contest entering the final period. Career point No. 999 for Henrik Sedin at 12:28 proved to be the difference-maker. From there, Vancouver held off Nashville’s final push to come away with the win.
Nashville’s trip continues through Western Canada on Thursday and Friday with dates in Calgary and Edmonton, offering up further opportunity to collect precious points away from home.
“This is the time of the year where you have to put points in the bank,” defenseman Matt Irwin said. “You just have to find a way to get one or two, especially on the road. We were right there tonight. Unfortunately, we don’t get it, but there’s parts of our games we really liked. We’ll have to carry that into a couple more tough buildings on the road here and get some more points.”
Notes:
Defenseman Alexandre Carrier made his NHL debut on Tuesday in Vancouver, skating 10:49 and blocking one shot.
Prior to Tuesday’s game, Nashville reassigned forward Kevin Fiala to Milwaukee and placed defenseman Petter Granberg on Injured Reserve. The Preds also claimed defenseman Brad Hunt on waivers from St. Louis. Hunt is expected to join the team in Calgary.
Nashville's five-game trip continues on Thursday night in Calgary against the Flames (at 8 p.m. CT), followed by a Friday night outing in Edmonton.
