Community Meet & Greet Session Scheduled for Doug Greene
New Coffee County football coach Doug Greene talks to members of the Red Raider football team on Monday at CHS[Photo by Rebecca Koger]
The Coffee County Central High School athletic department invites the public to a “Meet and Greet” for new CHS head football coach Doug Greene. The event will take place on Monday, April 29th at the Coffee County Board of Education office in the Coffee County Administrative Plaza. The event will be held in the board room from 4:00 to 5:30 PM and the public is invited to attend.
Also, the Coffee County Central High School athletic department is hosting an Open House on Wednesday, April 24th at the CHS cafeteria. Prospective student-athletes and their families are invited to come out and meet the coaches, get try-out information, visit the facilities and also get information about academic eligibility requirements and the NCAA Clearinghouse. The Open House will be held from 5:30 to 7 PM and is open to the public.