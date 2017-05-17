Community Meet & Greet for New Lady Raider Basketball Coach

Al White Ford/Lincoln, in partnership with Thunder Radio and the Coffee Coaches Show, will be hosting a Community Meet and Greet for new CHS Lady Raider basketball coach Joe Pat Cope on Saturday, May 20. The event will take place in the Al White showroom beginning at 9:45 AM. Coach Cope will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about his background and his vision for Coffee County basketball. The event will conclude around 11:30.
The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast LIVE each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 from the showroom of Al White/Ford Lincoln. Al White has been the host of the Coaches Show since November of 2014 and is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio