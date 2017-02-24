College Street Archers Hit the Target at East Lincoln on Thursday

Hoping to improve their overall team score from this time last year, the College Street Cougar Archery team visited Tullahoma on Thursday afternoon for an elementary target archery friendly with East Lincoln Elementary. “I thought we could get 2,800 points but we almost reached 2,900” said College Street coach Bill Bratner. Combining the top 12 individual scores, the Cougars scored 2,898 points in the match in the 2nd year of the program. The Cougars are building up to the state competition to be held in Murfreesboro on March 30th and 31st at the Miller Coliseum.
Coach Bratner brought archery to College Street last year as part of the National Archery in the Schools Program(NASP). The program is managed by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and is in it’s 3rd year at East Lincoln under Jeff Hale. Thursday’s friendly saw 16 College Street archers compete against 16 archers from East Lincoln at a range of 10 meters. Each shooter fired 30 arrows at a target 10 meters down range. Targets are marked with 10 evenly spaced concentric rings, which have score values from 1 through 10 assigned to them. The smallest ring, or “bull’s eye”, is worth 10 points.
Leading the way for the Cougars was Colter Neel on Thursday as he fired a 275. That score was the top overall boys score and placed him in a 3rd place tie overall for individual honors. Rounding out the top 3 shooters for College Street were Kirby Vandenbossche(score of 261) and Rylee Clark(257). The top 3 male shooters for College Street were: Neel(275), Gabe Sanders(255) and Ryder Alford(229). The top 3 female shooters for College Street were Kirby Vandenbossche(261), Rylee Clark(257) and Chayna Wright(250).