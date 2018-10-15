College Street and Westwood Elementary Cross Country Teams Show Out at Regional Meet

The College Street and Westwood Elementary cross country teams traveled to Chattanooga on Saturday for the Chattanooga Cross Country State Qualifier at Moccasin Bend. At the end of the day, the College Street boys’ team had a runner-up finish while the Lady Cougar runners finished in 4th place. With their performances, the Cougars qualified for the state meet scheduled for this Saturday. For Westwood, the boys garnered a 6th place team finish while the girls came home in 7th place overall.
In the boys’ race the top local finisher was Jordan Thompson of College Street who ran the 1 mile course in 7:05 to capture 8th place. The top Westwood runner was Farmer Rigsby(with a time of 7:48) who had a 35th place finish.
Other racers for the College Street boys’ team(with their times in parentheses) were:
11th place – Jacoba Fells(7:09)
30th place – Riley Evans(7:41)
31st place – Mario Gonzalez(7:41)
37th place – Jaxon Pruitt(7:52)
44th place – Ty Deaton(7:57)
54th place – Elijah Vernon(8:22)
55th place – Micah Wells(8:25)
56th place – Ethan McKenzie(8:26)
58th place – Blake Cummings(8:31)
60th place – Matt Moore(8:32)
66th place – Cole Shedd(8:43)
71st place – Erick Moncayo(8:55)
72nd place – Austin Flores(8:55)
76th place – Wyatt Jones(9:03)
79th place – Christopher Mijango(9:08)
83rd place – Joshua Mainville(9:15)
Other racers for the Westwood boys’ team(with their times in parentheses) were:
61st place – Gaiden Stinson(8:36)
67th place – Ismael Salazar(8:50)
69th place – Kevin Villamar(8:52)
80th place – Cole Watson(9:10)
84th place – Ethan Hamby(9:19)
85th place – Jerrard Morgan(9:21)
95th place – Aaron Jaimes(10:26)
97th place – Jacob Estep(10:46)
101st place – Joel Cano-Aguilar(11:30)
In the girls’ race the top local finisher was Jazrea Fells of College Street who ran the 1 mile course in 7:44 to capture 9th place. The top Westwood runner was Abigail Bellamy(with a time of 9:12) who had a 45th place finish.
Other racers for the College Street girls’ team(with their times in parentheses) were:
28th place – Jada Nagel(8:21)
36th place – Sarah Shedd(8:54)
39th place – Faythe Irons(8:57)
43rd place – Sydney Shelton(9:04)
47th place – Scarlett Farnady(9:16)
50th place – Zoe Roman(9:28)
53rd place – Anna Reed(9:35)
54th place – Layla Cooley(9:37)
55th place – Kate Bryan(9:39)
60th place – Claire Lemmons(9:48)
63rd place – Raegan Vik(9:50)
64th place – Mackenzie Ragland(9:51)
67th place – Jonnalee Hillis(10:01)
70th place – Ava Thomas(10:04)
74th place – Kinsley Pruitt(10:20)
88th place – Avery Pruitt(11:51)
Other racers for the Westwood girls’ team(with their times in parentheses) were:
58th place – Hailee Hardin(9:44)
61st place – Addison Fredrick(9:50)
66th place – Hayley Pope(9:57)
81st place – Adelle Laine(10:35)
83rd place – Isabelle Laine(10:51)
84th place – Karlee Stinson, (11:02)
85th place – Danica Fleenor(11:10)
91st place – Lexi Brazier(13:38)
92nd place – Serena Selby(14:03)
The Tennessee State Elementary School Cross Country Championship is scheduled for Saturday in Knoxville. The race will be held at Victor Ashe Park and the girls’ race will begin at 10:30 AM(EDT). The boys’ race is set to follow at 10:50. With the start of the elementary basketball league and the MYFL championship game on Saturday, any College Street runners that qualified for state will need to participate as “unattached” allowing them to compete for an individual title, but not a team title.