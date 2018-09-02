College Street and Manchester Parks and Recreation Host Huge Elementary Cross Country Meet

College Street Elementary School, in conjunction with the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department, hosted the Opening Elementary School Cross Country Meet on Thursday at the Manchester soccer fields. More than 180 runners competed on the day representing 8 different schools. From the Tullahoma School System, Farrar, East Lincoln and BelAire all took part in the meet. From Manchester City School System, College Street and Westwood were represented. From the Coffee County School System, Hickerson, North Coffee and Deerfield elementary schools all fielded runners.
In the girls’ race, Lizzy Sharpton of Farrar Elementary was the race winner finishing in a time of 6:59.2. Westwood’s Jules Ferrell was second at 7:19.0. Ella Arnold of North Coffee broke the tape in 3rd with a time of 7:22.6. Farrar ended up with 4 runners in the Top 10 while Westwood, Hickerson, North Coffee, BelAire and College Street all had runners in the Top 10.
For the boys’, Brycen Campbell of Farrar Elementary broke the tape first as he covered the 1 mile course in 6:41.9. Jordan Thomas of College Street was 2nd at 6:54.8 While Farmer Rigsby of Westwood finished 3rd at 6:56.5. Westwood ended up with 5 runners in the Top 10 while College Street ended up with 3. Farrar and East Lincoln each placed a runner in the Top 10.
For complete race results, you can check out the Manchester Parks and Recreation Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ManchesterRecComplex/