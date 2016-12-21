Coffee Swimmers Continue Their Charge to State

The Coffee County Swim team gained another state qualifier on Thursday night as they closed out the team competition portion of their season at LaVergne. Kaylee Williams posted a state qualifying time in the 500M freestyle. In the team competitions, both the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders finished in 3rd place for the meet behind LaVergne and Stewarts Creek. The Raiders and Lady Raiders finish the team portion of the season with identical 4 and 7 records and the combined team finished at 4 and 7 as well.
In the girls’ team relays, the 200M Medley relay team of Lindsey Cauble, Anna O’Connor, Kaylee Williams and Lacey West of Coffee County finished in 4th place. The same quartet raced in 200M freestyle relay and captured 2nd place. The 400M freestyle relay team of Maria Pascual-Garcia, Alessandra Marlow, Allyson Talley and E’Mellia Walker finished in 4th place in their race.
Top individual finishers for the Lady Raiders were:
Kaylee Williams – 1st place, 200M freestyle; 1st place, 400M freestyle;
Anna O’Connor – 1st place, 200M IM; 2nd place, 100M backstroke;
Maria Pascual-Garcia – 5th place, 50M freestyle;
In the boys’ team relays, the team of Andres Cavalie-Chapaneix, Ryan Farless, Nick Smith and Jack Beachboard captured the 200M Medley title. The team of Andres Cavalie-Chapaneix, Ryan Farless, Donald Ridner and Jack Beachboard also captured the title in the 200M freestyle.
Top individual finishers for the Red Raiders were:
Ryan Farless – 1st place, 200M freestyle; 1st place, 100M butterfly;
Jack Beachboard – 1st place, 200M IM; 1st place, 100M breaststroke;
Nick Smith – 3rd place, 50M freestyle;
Donald Ridner – 4th place, 100M backstroke;
The Coffee County swimmers will be back in action on Thursday January 12th with the first of 2 time trial events. The meet on the 12th will be held at LaVergne and will provide swimmers the opportunity to qualify for the region and state championships, or improve their seeding by posting a better time. The 1st race will get underway at 6 PM.