Coffee Pot Game is Friday

Voted as one of the top rivalries in the state of Tennessee, and featured as part of the Great American Rivalry Series for the last 3 years, the 92nd meeting on the gridiron between Tullahoma and Coffee County is a mere hours away. Befitting the aged rivalry, an old bronze pot on a wooden pedestal awaits the winner of Friday night’s Coffee Pot game at Carden-Jarrell Field. Originally conceived in 1937 to be awarded to the winner, the Coffee Pot symbolizes bragging rights for the winning team, fans and community for a calendar year.
In spite of the fact that Tullahoma has dominated the series in the last 30 years(winning 24 of the last 30 meetings); the Red Raiders have won the last 2 contests with each being in blowout fashion. Overall, Tullahoma owns a 58 to 31 series advantage with 2 ties. Adding to the drama of the 2017 renewal is the fact that Tullahoma enters the game after a stunning 37 to 29 win over Shelbyville last week while Coffee County was manhandled in a 34 to 8 defeat at the hands of Franklin County.
Coffee County head coach Ryan Sulkowski, in his 4th season at the helm of the Raider program, understands the importance of this rivalry in southern Middle Tennessee. When asked about it on Wednesday night’s Ryan Sulkowski Show, Coach Sulkowski had this to say:
The Ryan Sulkowski Show is broadcast each Wednesday night from 6 to 7 PM. The show is broadcast LIVE from West Main Brick Oven and the public is welcomed to come out and join Coach Sulkowski. The Ryan Sulkowski Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio. If you missed the broadcast, you can download a copy of it by visiting: www.wmsrradio.com/downloads
And speaking of exclusive, Friday night’s game will be heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio with Lucky Knott calling his 21st Coffee Pot matchup. Lucky and Dustin Murray will bring you all the action from Carden-Jarrell Field beginning at 6:45 on Friday night. Kickoff is set of 7 PM and Thunder Radio will have live coverage beginning at 6 PM and after game until 11 PM with Friday Night Thunder.