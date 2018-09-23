Coffee Middle’s Greenlee Woods Qualifies for Cross Country State Meet

The Coffee County Middle School cross country team traveled to Murfreesboro on Saturday to compete in the TMSAA sectional at Riverdale. Competing for berths in the TMSAA state meet coming up in October, nine Raider runners took part in the 2 mile run. Greenlee Woods ran the race in 13:40.61 to earn her 2nd straight state meet berth.
Woods, who started out fast, ended the race in 5th place. Woods led the 3 member Lady Raider squad. Eleanor Rollman finished the course in 16:23 to finish in 64th place out of 127 runners. Elizabeth Young finished the course in 20:56.
For the Red Raiders, Lucas Beaty was the top finisher as he ran a time of 12:54 to capture 29th place. Bradley Escue finished in 49th place out of a field of 142 runners with a time of 13:37. Brayton Anderson ran a time of 13:56, Brady Wright ran a time of 14:45 and Manuel Gonzalez finished with a time of 15:00.25. Clayton Bryant broke the tape at 17:40 for the Raider harriers.
The middle school runners will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Sewanee for a meet at St. Andrew’s. First race is set for 4 PM.