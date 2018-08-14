Coffee Middle Volleyball Comes up Short in Season Opener

The Coffee County Middle School volleyball opened their season at home on Monday afternoon as they welcomed Harris to the CCMS gym. Despite 13 service aces, the Lady Raiders fell in a pair of hard fought sets. Coffee Middle lost by set scores of 20-25 and 22-25.
Trailing by 3 in the first set, the Lady Raiders rallied to take a 13 to 12 lead behind a strong service game from Channan Gannon. Harries pulled away at 16 and Coffee County could not catch them in the 1st set. In the second set, 3 aces from Savannah Cooper helped erase a 5 point deficit for Coffee County. Tied at 19 in the second set, service errors and some scrappy play from Harris led to the set and match win.
Cooper and Gannon, both 6th graders, led the Lady Raiders in aces with 4 apiece. Gracie Campbell led Coffee Middle in kills with 3 while Kendal Brewer, Chloe Gannon and Jalie Davis all had 2.
The Lady Raiders will return to action on Thursday when they play host to Westwood. That match is scheduled for 4:30 PM at the CCMS gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the contest as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The pregame show will begin our coverage at 4:15.