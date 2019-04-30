Coffee Middle Tennis Sweeps Match with Westwood on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School tennis teams squared off in a rivalry match on Tuesday at Fred Deadman Park. In the girls’ match, the Lady Rockets dominated at the top of the lineup but Coffee Middle won 3 of the singles’ matches and the 2nd doubles match to grab a 4 to 3 win. In boys’ action, the Red Raiders won all but one of the matches as they won 6 to 1.
In girls’ play, Westwood’s Rylea McNamara(6 to 2) and Anna Johnson(6-4) won their singles matches and teamed up for a 6 love doubles win. Coffee Middle got singles wins from Morgan Tinsley(6-2), Lauren ogan(6-0) and Kyra Sherrill(6-1). Tinsley and Hogan captured a doubles win by a final score of 6 to 2.
In boys’ action, Westwood’s Jonathan Nelson got the Rockets lone win by a score of 6 to 1. The Red Raiders got singles wins from Liam Brown(6-0), Xander Blomquist(6-0), Nolan Sussen(6-0) and Matthew Blomquist(6-0). In doubles’ play, the Raider teams of Brown/Krish Patel(7 to 5) and Sussen/Xander Blomquist(6-3).
The match ends the season for the Coffee County Middle School tennis teams. Both the Lady Raiders and Red Raiders finish the year with identical 7 and 1 record. The Westwood tennis teams will finish the season on the road on Friday when they travel to Columbia. That match will get underway at 4 PM.